A Filer man died Monday afternoon after he reportedly crashed into a mobile home being hauled by an oncoming vehicle.
According to an Idaho State Police news release, Jimmy Combs, 58, was driving west on Idaho Highway 33 near Howe in a pickup truck towing a trailer with an ATV. Donald Compton, 57, of Boise, was driving east in a 2006 Peterbilt hauling a single-wide mobile home.
The news release states Combs hit the corner of the house after he drove into the eastbound lane while trying to drive through a curve. Combs went off the road, and the ATV came out of the trailer and hit a car driven by 40-year-old Mandy Zollinger of Rexburg.
Combs, who had not been wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. Compton and Zollinger were uninjured. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.