Signs of grooming and sexual abuse

Counselor Thomas Tueller discussed how child sex abusers groom not only their victims to accept abuse, but also family members to trust the abuser and give them the benefit of the doubt.

Grooming is easier to recognize for those familiar with the steps.

1) Identify and target the victim

2) Gain trust and access to the victim

3) Play a role in the child's life

4) Isolate them

5) Strengthen the relationship

6) Initiate sexual contact

7) Control the Relationship.