The Idaho Falls Fire Department once again responded to extinguish a fire at a feedlot on Kathleen Street.
The fire marks the third time the fire department has been to the feedlot, which is under investigation after the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office received tips and videos about livestock being improperly slaughtered and living among large piles of dried manure and feces.
The first fire reportedly occurred on May 22, consuming an RV, a tractor, animal feed and piles of hay. Kerry Hammon, public information officer for the Idaho Falls Fire Department, confirmed there was a second fire a few days after that.
This third fire reportedly consumed a truck before firefighters arrived and extinguished the blaze with help from the feedlot owners.
Hammon said the second fire started from smoldering remains from the first fire. She and Sgt. Bryan Lovell, public information officer for the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, said separately that the third fire may have also been caused by smoldering remains that ignited a pile of hay.
The cause of the first fire remains under investigation. The first fire occurred less than 48 hours after the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Department of Agriculture were on the property investigating animal abuse that had been reported by Animal Recovery Mission, an animal rights group based in Florida.
Richard Couto, founder of ARM, shared undercover footage he said he captured while posing as a buyer at the feedlot. The footage, which has not been independently verified by the Post Register, shows animals being killed with knives while screaming, apparently from pain.
Under the Humane Slaughter Act of 1958, animals need to be sedated or otherwise rendered immune to pain before they can be legally slaughtered.
Such surreptitious recording methods were briefly made illegal in Idaho after the state Legislature passed an "ag-gag" law in 2012 which made it a crime to secretly record farming operations, a tactic frequently used by animal rights groups to expose abuse. The law was ruled unconstitutional in 2015, and that ruling was upheld in 2018.
Lovell revealed that the investigation into the feedlot's animals has been forwarded to the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office for review. No charges have been filed as of Friday.