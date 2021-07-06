At 1:05 a.m. on July 4, someone called the Idaho Falls Fire Department about a tree caught on fire by fireworks.
Huge harm was avoided. The fire didn't extend to the nearby apartment complex, according to a call log provided by the department. But the report was part of an annual issue that the fire department faces.
Almost two-thirds of the fires that local firefighters responded to over Independence Day weekend were caused by fireworks, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.
Fireworks were listed as the cause of 11 of the 18 fires that the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to between July 3 and July 5, Hammon said.
During the same weekend in other years, Hammon said there are usually 18 reported fireworks-caused fires. She said she couldn't immediately explain this year's trend.
"Pinpointing one specific reason for a slight increase or decrease in any of our calls is challenging to make because there are so many variables," Hammon said.
Aerial fireworks are illegal to launch in Idaho, but they are routinely sold in-state.
In 2016, fireworks caused the largest wildfire in Bonneville County. About 50,000 acres burned in the Henry's Creek fire. It cost $4.4 million and took two weeks to suppress, according to a city news release. Last summer, on July 5, spent fireworks started a fire that engulfed a house, sending four people to the hospital.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department prepared for more fire reports during Independence Day by bringing in extra staff. Hammon said that meant an additional 22 employees in the afternoon and evening of July 3, when the Idaho Falls fireworks show took place. She said many staff members helped directly with community celebrations. From Sunday evening to Monday, she said the fire department used eight more employees to "help manage the anticipated fires caused by fireworks."
Seven of 49 medical emergency calls brought paramedics to city-wide Independence Day events. Two were at the parade, and five were at Riverfest, Hammon said.