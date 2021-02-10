A preliminary hearing for Jenna Holm, the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Wyatt Maser, was held Wednesday.
Maser was killed while responding to a single-car crash in which Holm was the driver. According to court records, she walked away from deputies attempting to assist her, and ignored instructions to stop. She reportedly threatened Maser with a machete as he exited his patrol vehicle.
Though Holm is not accused of directly killing Maser, the case’s probable cause affidavit states she should be held partially responsible because her reported crimes caused Maser to be distracted, leading to his death.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Adam Garvin called three witnesses for his case, questioning Kent Buttars, the man who called 911 to report the crash and was with deputies on scene, Deputy Benjamin Bottcher, the first responder to the scene, and Idaho State Police Detective Michael Cox, who investigated Maser’s death.
Buttars testified that he was going to work early in the morning when he passed the crash and called 911. He said he saw a woman later identified as Holm walking down the street with a machete. He said he drove down the road ahead of her, and that at one point she struck his truck with the machete, with his dog in the bed of the truck.
Buttars said he saw Maser arrive on scene, and said he saw Holm swing the machete at him. Buttars testified that he yelled at Maser to shoot Holm.
Buttars also testified that he saw a third deputy driving by, Sgt. Randy Flegel, who struck and killed Maser with his patrol vehicle.
During the hearing, Defense Attorney Rocky Wixom played a recording of an Idaho State Police trooper interviewing Buttars in which he made several statements contradictory to his testimony.
In court, Buttars estimated Flegel was driving 50 mph when he arrived on scene. In the recording, however, he said it was 60 mph. An exhibit from the prosecution included still photos from a recording Flegel’s speedometer, showing he was traveling at about 53 mph when he hit Maser.
When questioned by Wixom, Buttars said he had asked the trooper if his car lights may have affected Flegel’s ability to see Maser.
Garvin played video recordings of the incident, including Maser’s body camera footage that ended just before he was hit by Flegel’s car. The footage shows Holm threatening Maser with the machete as Maser exits his patrol car.
Bottcher testified that, based on Maser’s body camera footage, Maser would have been justified to shoot and kill Holm when she came at him holding the machete.
Bottcher is heard in his own body camera’s footage telling Holm he wants to help her and asking her to drop the machete. She continued to walk away from Bottcher, who continued to tell her to drop the weapon.
After Maser arrives, Holm is seen hitting the back of Buttar’s truck with the machete. Bottcher uses a Taser on Holm, who is heard screaming as she is stunned by the weapon.
Bottcher testified that law enforcement officers are trained to use Tasers with two officers present,and that the one not using the Taser should handcuff the suspect. Maser was reportedly hit by Flegel as he was crossing the street to handcuff Holm.
“We need an ambulance now. Code 3, Maser just got hit,” Bottcher is heard saying.
Garvin questioned Cox on his investigation, including on a jail phone call in which Holm admitted to using drugs before the incident. Holm also reportedly discussed “demons” who chased her and were trying to hurt her.
Defense Attorney Jordan Crane asked Cox if he had asked for Flegel’s phone records, or Holm’s mental health records. Cox said no to both.
The preliminary hearing is scheduled to continue 9 a.m. Friday in Bonneville District Court.