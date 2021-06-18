A Firth man was arrested Monday after a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy interrupted him as he was reportedly forcing a woman's head into his lap.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the deputy responded after a witness reported an agitated man, later identified as 50-year-old Jacob Hansen, was yelling at and confronting a woman.
The deputy wrote in the affidavit that when he found Hansen with the victim, her pants and underwear had been partially removed and she had cuts and scratch marks on her forehead, and bruising on her jaw.
The victim said Hansen had punched her repeatedly over a 10 minute period before the deputy arrived and had tried to forcibly remove her clothing.
Hansen said he was arguing with the victim and admitted to inappropriately touching her, but denied her other allegations. He reportedly refused when the deputy told him to exit the pickup, and reportedly resisted when the deputy attempted to handcuff him. The affidavit states four deputies restrained him and forced him into handcuffs.
"During this time Hansen made several threats to attack my partners or myself if he did not get his way," the deputy wrote in the affidavit.
Hansen was charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 29 in Bonneville County Court.