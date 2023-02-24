Handcuffs with gavel on a wood background
Getty Images

A Firth woman was charged with aggravated assault after she reportedly shot a gun at a neighbor whose dogs had killed her livestock. 

The victim told police that on Jan. 16, Sage Hocking, 21, shot at her as she was collecting her dogs into the car. 


