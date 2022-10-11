Five men from southwest Idaho were sentenced on more than 50 charges related to wildlife violations.
Idaho Fish & Game discussed the case in a news release Tuesday, writing that the series of crimes were discovered when the group was reported for trespassing in the Pahsimeroi Valley.
Three of the defendants — Todd Phillips, Darin Phillips and Jacob Phillips — are from Fruitland. Braeden Phillips is from Payette and Jeff Mosso is from Parma.
Among the group's crimes were hunting animals out of season, hunting on private property, failing to properly tag hunted animals and hunting protected species.
Mike Demick, an IDFG staff biologist who authored the news release, wrote that there were other violations discovered, but that the statute of limitations prevented charges from being filed.
The investigation began in Custer County in August 2021 when a landowner reported trespassers on their property.
Fish and Game Conservation Officer Chad Wipperman responded and found car tracks going through an alfalfa field. The trail ended near a pool of blood and hair, apparently from a dead pronghorn.
The killing happened during pronghorn archery season, but the hunters did not have the landowner's permission to hunt on their property when they killed the animal. The animal had also reportedly not been field dressed after its death.
Two days after the incident, Fish and Game received a report that a dead pronghorn had been thrown onto the hood of a car in Pahsimeroi Valley. The car had dents in the hood, and was covered in blood and hair.
Local hunters identified the five suspects to Wipperman, according to the release.
The ensuing investigation uncovered a slew of hunting violations. The group reportedly hunted pronghorn in 2020 and 2021 by chasing them in a car and shooting at them with crossbows and a rifle during archery season. They also reportedly hunted waterfowl and other birds out of season, hunted protected species, and hunted at night and during closed season.
“The investigation revealed a shocking number of fish and game violations,” Wippermann said in the release.
All five men were sentenced to probation and had their hunting licenses revoked.
In all, the group was sentenced to a combined $21,975 in fines, 15 years in license revocations with an additional 24 years if probation is violated, 34 years of probation, 330 hours of community service in lieu of jail, and four pronghorns forfeited, the release said.
The release stated the penalties could have been worse, but the statute of limitations prevented charges from being filed against the group for violations they committed before 2020.
"(It) is common in investigations such as this, that a pattern of wildlife violations occurs for many years, but sometimes the worst violations detected cannot be charged because of Idaho’s short statute of limitations law," the release said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.