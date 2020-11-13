Editor’s note: Jack and Jane are not the real names of the victim and mother featured in this article. The Post Register has given the sources anonymity.
After three years of being targeted, 16-year-old Jack was done with the bullying. He’d been on the receiving end of homophobic slurs and was done.
In a series of harshly worded and, at times, threatening text messages, Jack demanded to meet with a former classmate who had given him grief over his bisexual identity.
The incident ended with Jack being reportedly attacked by two teens who hit him while the person he meant to confront watched and, according to Jack, recorded the attack.
Jack came out recently. Since coming out, his life has been upended as he and his mother, Jane and stepfather have had to reconsider their own friendships and their religious beliefs. It’s also caused strain in Jack’s relationship with his parents.
Jack said the bullying started in middle school, when one of his classmates suspected he was gay.
“This person had continuously spread rumors about me,” Jack said. “Not only me, but me and other people, but things that me and other people had done.”
Stories such as Jack’s are not unique for LGBT youth.
According to a youth risk behavior study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 33% of LGBT children reported being victims of bullying and 27% reported being victims of cyberbullying, about twice as likely as heterosexual students in both categories.
A 2019 GLSEN survey found 59.1% of LGBT students in the United States felt unsafe at school because of their identity, and that 17.1% had switched schools due to safety concerns.
That bullying can have devastating effects. The Trevor Project, a national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBT young people under 25, reported last month that nearly “a quarter of lesbian, gay, and bisexual students reported a suicide attempt in the past year — nearly four times the rate of their heterosexual peers.”
Text messages show the bully, whom the Post Register is not naming because he is a minor, had called Jack homophobic slurs and used bigoted language.
“Eventually, I had had enough of it and I told him I would like to talk,” Jack said.
Jack admitted that he had responded to the bullying with threats. Text messages shared with the Post Register appear to imply the meeting would be settled with a fight. Jack denied, however, that he meant to threaten the other boy.
“I was definitely down to fight,” Jack admitted. “That was not my original plan, but if it led to that, I was not opposed to it.”
Jack said when he arrived at the planned meeting, however, two other boys he knew from school jumped and attacked him. Jack said the boy he came to confront was watching and recording the incident.
About a week and a half after the reported attack, Jack showed a Post Register reporter the bruises he suffered from the beating. He said the injuries were not severe, however, and he did not need to see a doctor.
When Jack talked to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy, the deputy warned Jack and his mother that Jack could be charged for telephone harassment. In one of the text messages, the other boy told Jack to stop calling him, which Jack responded to with more messages.
Jack’s family also contacted the high schools the boys had attended. Because the incident happened outside of school, however, there was little school officials could do. In an email to Jack’s mother, a school administrator said, however, that one of the boys who attacked Jack had been disciplined as a member of that school’s football team, though they were not at liberty to say how.
Despite being made aware of the attack, administrators in Bonneville Joint School District 93 didn’t offer Jack any additional support such as counseling.
“Jack had to ask to switch to a different class from one of the bullies,” Jane said. “I wanted the bully to be switched and not have Jack’s schedule interrupted. They chose to switch Jack.”
The two boys who physically attacked Jack admitted to doing so in text messages sent after the incident.
One of the boys was apologetic, claiming he had not been motivated by Jack’s sexual identity.
“The only reason I was there was to defend (my friend) and it didn’t go down the way it should’ve,” one of the text messages said.
The other boy texted Jack’s brother, asking him to stop his family from reporting the incident to police.
“I’m sitting on top of another charge and my parents can’t afford this financially,” the second boy texted. “I was wondering if you could get your parents to not press charges.”
Both sets of text messages state the boys had not planned to attack Jack beforehand, but that the situation escalated when they met. The second boy told Jack’s brother he hit Jack after Jack said something “disrespectful.”
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Bryan Lovell confirmed the sheriff’s office had investigated the incident and sent a report to the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office to make a decision on whether charges should be filed.
Jack and his family were upset with the sheriff’s office after the deputy warned Jack could face charges. Lovell, however, said Jack’s messages and threats toward the boy who bullied him contributed to the situation.
The fight was a crescendo in a series of incidents Jack and his family have had to adapt to since he came out as bisexual.
Though Jack only recently came out, he said he began being targeted at a younger age, when a member of his church’s ward created a chat room with harassing messages about his sexuality. When his family told a bishop, the bishop suggested Jack apologize for calling the ward member a jerk to “soften his heart.”
“I was pretty upset and expressed my surprise that that was all Jack called him after being harassed about his sexuality and told to go kill himself,” Jane said in a message to the Post Register.
It was around that time the family made the difficult decision to leave The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They originally tried to balance their son’s sexual identity and the church’s teachings, reaching out to other LGBT Mormons for support.
“My husband wanted to step away last fall,” Jane said in a Facebook message. “I wanted to keep going so as not to give one more reason our kids would be ostracized in our community. However, June 15th of this year SCOTUS (the U.S. Supreme Court) ruled that LGBTQ+ will be listed as a protected class regarding employment. The LDS church was listed as a party against LGBTQ+ being a protected class. That was my final straw and I walked away at that time.”
Since their son came out, the family has twice had their mailbox vandalized. They suspect a boy in the area who had harassed Jack is the culprit.
While there is still a long way to go, advocates say Idaho Falls is becoming more accepting of its LGBT community. In 2013, the city was one of the first in the state to ban discrimination against people based on sexual orientation or gender identification in employment and housing. That same year, the annual Idaho Falls Pride celebration began, and it has grown to attract thousands of people. And students at several local high schools have organized Gay-Straight Alliance clubs.
Kelly McCary, spokeswoman for Idaho Falls Pride, said she had seen improvement in Idaho Falls for the LGBT community.
“I would say in the last two years it has gotten marginally better,” McCary said. “It’s a slow process though.”
After the confrontation with their bishop, Jane said the experience helped her son decide to come out as openly bisexual.
"He told me that when he saw me and (my husband) living authentically it gave him courage to do the same for himself," Jane said.