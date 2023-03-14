A former Ammon city councilman who raped and sexually assaulted a girl more than 100 times was sentenced to prison Monday.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. ordered Byron Wiscombe, 45, to serve a minimum term of three years and a maximum of up to 33 years in prison.
The indeterminate period of the sentence was longer even than that requested by Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey, who recommended a maximum of 23 years as agreed in the plea agreement.
Wiscombe pleaded guilty to lewd conduct with a minor in exchange for his other charges being dropped, including child sexual battery, video voyeurism, and two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.
Watkins said he was moved by the victim’s impact statement, in which she described the repeated rapes Wiscombe committed, as well as the side effects of the fear and trauma she suffered.
“In 2014 I cried myself to sleep the first night (Wiscombe) assaulted me,” the victim said. The assaults began when she was 14 and continued into adulthood.
Over the next seven years, Wiscombe sexually abused the victim repeatedly, sometimes waiting months between incidents, and sometimes assaulting her weekly or even daily.
The victim described fear that others would find out she was assaulted, telling the court she was afraid they would ask her why she didn’t stop it from happening. She was afraid Wiscombe may have other victims, but said she was afraid to ask them because it would mean disclosing her own sexual assaults.
“Somehow, I felt guilt or shame even though (Wiscombe) was the one assaulting me,” the victim said.
Wiscombe reportedly used his position as a member of the bishopric at his church to make sure all the victim’s ecclesiastical interviews were with him to stop her from bringing up the sexual assaults.
Defense Attorney Curtis Smith said Wiscombe wanted to make up for his actions, and had avoided delaying hearings so the victim could have justice.
“My client wants to make things right, and he realizes that it may take more than a lifetime to do that,” Smith said.
Dewey told the court the plea deal was negotiated with the victim’s involvement, saying her agreement to a fixed prison term of only three years was “mercy.”
“I do know three years is not enough for him to reach accountability,” Dewey said.
Wiscombe cried as he gave a statement expressing regret for repeatedly raping the victim, saying he knew any mercy he received was “undeserved.” He said he had not had contact with his family due to the rapes and had been expelled from his church.
Watkins told Wiscombe that the harm caused by the sexual assaults would follow her by affecting her ability to connect to others and the loss of her adolescence.
“You have caused this suffering upon yourself,” Watkins said.
In addition to time in prison, Wiscombe was ordered to pay $20,000 in fines and fees.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.