A former Bonneville County Sheriff's Office employee was arrested Monday on a lewd conduct charge in a case after allegations of sexual abuse of a minor.
According to Sgt. Bryan Lovell, public information officer for the sheriff's office, in May of this year the sheriff’s office received reports from Child Protective Services (CPS) of possible sexual abuse of a juvenile female by 54-year-old Robert L. Bluhm.
Lovell said deputies began an investigation, ultimately collaborating with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office where similar reports of abuse had also been made.
Bluhm was employed by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office from June 2002 until he resigned in June 2012, working there as a detention deputy, Lovell said. Due to the circumstances, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office was asked to take lead on the investigation with the assistance of the Tri-County Sheriff’s Association.
Lovell said the investigation identified incidents of alleged inappropriate sexual activity that had taken place over the last year. Investigators contacted Bluhm at his residence in Bonneville County on Monday and placed him under arrest.
Bluhm is being held in the Jefferson County Jail pending further court proceedings. The case is still under investigation and no further information was available.
Lewd conduct with a minor is punishable with up to life in prison.