A former Brigham Young University-Idaho student, who was charged in February with rape and four counts of lewd conduct with a minor, has pleaded guilty to three of the five charges, court records show.
Connor Hammond, 21, of Madison County, was arrested earlier this year after Madison County Sheriff deputies discovered Hammond and a 14-year-old female in a car stuck in the snow on Feb. 26, near Beaver Dick Park in Rexburg.
Deputies found a used condom wrapper in the car, and, after questioning, Hammond admitted to having intercourse and participating in other sexual acts with the victim on several occasions, beginning in January. Hammond told law enforcement that he knew the victim was underage, according to court documents.
Hammond was charged with five felony counts, including rape and four counts of lewd conduct with a minor.
In a plea agreement with the Madison County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Hammond pleaded guilty to the rape charge and two of the four lewd conduct charges. Prosecutors agreed to drop two of the lewd conduct charges.
Rape carries a minimum sentence of one year and up to life in prison and/or up to a $50,000 fine. Punishment for lewd conduct with a minor is up to life in prison and/or up to a $50,000 fine, plus restitution.
Hammond’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 15.