A man who worked for a local supported living company has been arrested after a yearlong investigation concluded he sexually abused a vulnerable adult.
Braxton Kim Terry, 20, was working for Home Reach in May 2020 when he reportedly raped a customer. The probable cause affidavit cites a report provided to police by Home Reach that states the victim has the is "highly vulnerable and at risk of being taken advantage of."
The victim reported the incident to another employee of Home Reach, who told the Idaho Falls Police Department.
A detective retrieved a part of the victim's mattress where she said Terry had ejaculated. A DNA sample was collected from Terry, and both were sent to the Idaho State Laboratory for testing.
Police received a result in March 2021 that showed Terry was a match for the semen sample.
The Post Register left a message requesting comment from Home Reach, but did not receive a response.
Terry was charged with sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult, punishable with up to 25 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 30 in Bonneville County Court.