Wednesday’s proceedings in Lori Vallow’s murder trial saw multiple first-responder accounts of the day Charles Vallow was killed in Arizona, financial account timelines, and the testimony of one of Vallow’s former friends from Hawaii.
Vallow has been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow, 7, and Tammy Daybell, the late wife of her husband Chad Daybell.
Members of the Chandler Fire and Police Departments in Arizona detailed the day Charles Vallow, Lori’s late husband, was killed and how they responded. Scott Cowden, a firefighter and paramedic, said when he arrived on scene on July 11, 2019, he was told Alex Cox, Lori’s late brother, began CPR on Charles shortly after Cox shot him. When Cowden went to perform CPR on Charles, he noticed that some of the tell-tale signs of previously performed CPR were missing.
Cowden said usually patients will have an impression on their chest when effective chest compressions have been administered because the compressions have to be forceful to propel the blood through the body.
He also heard a “crunch” when he began CPR on Charles. This is indicative of the sternum or a rib cracking which normally occurs during the first few chest compressions. He said typically, if effective CPR had been previously administered, that cracking would have already occurred.
Detective Ariel Werther of the Chandler Police Department stated that he used phone location data from Charles’ phone to track Lori’s whereabouts between Charles getting shot and the initial 911 call being made.
Werther testified that the location data from Charles’ phone on the day he was killed indicates that Charles arrived at the rental home Lori was staying in at 7:32 a.m. to take J.J. to school. Lori ended up taking J.J. to school after Charles was shot — this is confirmed by surveillance footage from that morning — and phone data indicates that she had Charles’ phone during this time. J.J. was dropped off at school around 8:32. The initial 911 call was made at 8:36. J.J. was said to be present during the shooting.
The first responders got to the scene at 8:42 a.m. Lori was back on the scene at 8:48 a.m.
Werther testified that due to the distance the house was from the school, it didn’t seem plausible that she could drive to the school after the 911 call and back so quickly.
Detective Cassandra Ynclan of the Chandler Police Department was the law enforcement official who interviewed Lori after Charles was killed. She said while she was escorting Lori and Tylee to the police department Lori seemed “calm,” “non-emotional,” and “nonchalant.”
“It left an impression on me how unemotional she was,” Ynclan told the defense during cross examination.
Financial timelines were also published by the prosecution and a detective and an FBI forensics account special agent was questioned in an effort to show evidence of the grand theft charges raised against Lori.
Detective Chuck Kunsaitis with the Rexburg Police Department went over the purchase document of a Jeep Wrangler in the name of Charles Vallow. There are payments from June, July, and August made from Tylee Ryan’s bank account. The September car payment came back as insufficient funds. He said that on Aug. 16, 2019, Tylee’s Social Security payments, which she received from the death of her father Joseph Ryan, were changed from being deposited in her JP Morgan Chase account to Lori’s personal BBVA Compass account.
FBI forensics account special agent Michael Douglass said that on Sept. 10, 2019, the funding source for Tylee’s Venmo account, which is used to transfer money from one person to another, was changed to the joint BBVA Compass account Tylee shared with Lori. The last proof of life for Tylee was Sept. 8, 2019.
Using IP address tracking, Kunsaitis said that in October of 2019, $100 was sent via Venmo from Tylee’s account and her phone in Kansas City to her brother Colby Ryan. He said they know through their investigation Lori and Melani Pawlowski, Lori’s niece, made that trip. Tylee did not.
Douglass said the activity on Tylee’s accounts was drastically different before and after Sept. 8, 2019. He said that while she was alive, Tylee typically spent her money at brick-and-mortar establishments and made about 30-70 purchases a month. After she was killed, the account switched to primarily online purchases and there were only a handful of withdrawals.
Douglass said records showed Lori received four of Tylee’s Social Security payments after the teenager was killed. She received four of J.J.’s Social Security payments after he was killed as well. Lori also received two payments from Social Security that she was collecting for Charles’ death after she was married to Chad. Spouses who get remarried are disqualified from collecting Social Security.
In total, $22,500 from Social Security went into Lori’s account from September 2019 to February 2020.
Also on the witness stand Wednesday was April Raymond, Lori’s former friend who lives in Hawaii.
Lori and Raymond met at church in 2016 and served as the heads of the children’s organization in their church congregation together while the Vallows lived in Princeville, on Kauai.
Raymond said the two stayed in touch after the Vallows moved back to the mainland. In 2018, she began to notice some changes in Lori’s belief system. In 2019, those beliefs had amplified and were different from what the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which they both belonged to, taught.
In February of 2019, Lori and Tylee paid an unexpected visit to her friend. She told Raymond that Charles was dead and his body had been possessed by a demon. Lori said Charles was shorter than before and this was evidence of his possession, according to Raymond. Lori also allegedly told Raymond she was in charge of gathering the 144,000 spoken of in the Bible in anticipation of the Second Coming of Jesus Christ and she came to gather Raymond. She instructed Raymond to leave her minor children with their father. Later on, Tylee allegedly went back to Arizona and Melanie Gibb joined Lori in Hawaii and confirmed what Lori had said about Charles being a zombie. Gibb is one of Lori’s former close friends.
Raymond said Lori taught her about light and dark scales and that Lori was a goddess. Raymond felt like it was a “subtle grooming” by Lori and Gibb and that the pair was trying to gauge her reactions. Raymond told them she did not believe what they were teaching her.
