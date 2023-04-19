Outside Vallow Trial
Buy Now

Members of the media gather outside the Ada County Courthouse as the Lori Vallow trial continues.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Wednesday’s proceedings in Lori Vallow’s murder trial saw multiple first-responder accounts of the day Charles Vallow was killed in Arizona, financial account timelines, and the testimony of one of Vallow’s former friends from Hawaii.

Vallow has been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow, 7, and Tammy Daybell, the late wife of her husband Chad Daybell.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.