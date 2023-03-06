Rose Sentencing

Gary Bruce Rose, 65, sits at the defense table at the Bonneville County Courthouse on Monday, March 6, 2023, as the judge and attorneys have a sidebar. 

 JOHNATHAN HOGAN / jhogan@postregister.com

A former Idaho Falls city councilman will spend the next two years in prison for attempting to shoot and kill a man at City Hall.

District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced Gary Bruce Rose, 65, to a minimum of two years in prison and up to 15 years for the attempted shooting, which was only prevented because the gun failed to fire twice.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.