BOISE — Jonathan Parker, the former chairman of the Idaho Republican Party, who was arrested for stalking in 2019, was arrested again on Wednesday for using methamphetamine, a violation of his probation.
Parker, 42, served jail time in 2019 after he was convicted of first-degree stalking and unlawful entry. He was sentenced to 14 days in jail and five years of probation after the 2019 arrest, which stemmed from two separate incidents.
Wednesday's probation violation charge is a felony and Parker is not eligible for bail. He attended a video arraignment Thursday, where he said he would contact his attorney prior to another arraignment on Aug. 30.
At Thursday's arraignment, Judge Karen Vehlow read from an affidavit filed by Parker's probation officer earlier on Thursday. The affidavit said Parker was arrested Wednesday after probation officers discovered methamphetamine and alcohol at his residence. Parker also tested positive for methamphetamine use, according to the officer's report. The results are pending lab confirmation.
The 2019 first-degree stalking conviction stems from an incident in which police found Parker hiding in the bushes outside his now ex-wife’s apartment, wearing a wig and masturbating. Prosecutors at the time said he went to her home twice.
The unlawful entry conviction is tied to an April 2019 incident when Parker entered the home of a female colleague in Meridian without her permission.