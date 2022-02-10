One of the former Idaho Falls Police Department officers who is being sued by Christopher Tapp is requesting that the case against him be dismissed.
Kenneth Brown was one of the officers who was involved in the investigation that led to the wrongful arrest of Christopher Tapp for the 1996 rape and murder of Angie Dodge.
Tapp spent nearly 20 years in prison until an investigation by Judges for Justice led to the discovery that much of the information officers said Tapp gave was in fact fed to him during interviews.
In a Judges for Justice video analyzing the steps that led to Tapp’s confession Brown is seen correcting Tapp on details from the crime scene.
Officers also reportedly lied to Tapp so he would believe he failed polygraph examinations that he had actually passed, and told him he could face the death penalty unless he named Benjamin Hobbs, who police believed committed the murder.
Tapp did tell police Hobbs was involved in the rape and murder, but Hobbs was never charged after a DNA test showed he did not match samples taken from the crime scene. None of Tapp’s DNA was found at the scene and his conviction was primarily due to his forced confession, police testimony and the coerced testimony of a woman who later recanted.
Tapp was released in 2017. He was exonerated in 2019 shortly after Brian Dripps was arrested for the murder and confessed to committing the crime alone.
Tapp’s attorneys alleged in their complaint that Brown and other former IFPD officers violated Tapp’s rights by subjecting him to weeks of interrogation until he gave them an explanation that fit their theory that Hobbs raped and murdered Dodge.
In the plaintiff’s complaints, several of the allegations group the officers together, accusing them collectively of coercing false testimony from Tapp. Specific allegations against Brown include that he was the one who said Tapp could face the death penalty if he did not name his co-conspirators, though Brown’s attorneys state this statement was made after Tapp made several false confessions.
The complaint also accused Brown, along with former IFPD officer Jared Fuhriman, of lying on the stand when they testified that Tapp had volunteered details in interviews that only the killer would know.
Brown’s attorneys say Brown was not involved with the administration of polygraph examinations mentioned in Tapp’s lawsuit and denied that Brown had communicated any details about Dodge’s apartment to Tapp during interviews.
The memorandum in support of the motion for partial summary judgment also states Brown was not involved with the interview of Dripps and therefore should not be held responsible for the department not following up on Dripps’ statements during the investigation.
“The idea that Det. Brown should have known Mr. Dripps committed the murder with the actual information at his disposal in the days following it is simply unsupported,” Brown’s attorneys wrote in the memorandum.
The memorandum also denies that Brown helped coerce Destiny Osborne into testifying against Tapp. In 2019, Osborne told the Post Register police fed her details that led her to claim she overheard Tapp discussing the murder with Hobbs at a party. She said the party in question never occurred, and both she and Hobbs told the Post Register they had never met.
Osborne said officers told her she had “repressed memories,” and that the officers told her she could be arrested if she did not speak up.
Osborne said she remembers speaking to three officers: Phillip Grimes, Fuhriman and Brown.
Brown’s attorneys said Osborne’s statements don’t include specifics on what role Brown played in her interviews.
“To date, the only specific evidence related to Det. Brown and Ms. Osborne’s interaction is reflected in his written report,” the memorandum states.
Tapp’s attorneys accused Brown specifically in their complaint of fabricating his report on Osborne’s statements. Brown said he received a call from the treatment facility where Osborne stayed while undergoing rehab for drug addiction. The plaintiff’s complaint accuses Brown of omitting that police told Osborne several details of the incident.
A document filed by the attorneys alongside the memorandum states two early interviews with Tapp, including ones where he claimed to have participated in the murder, were conducted by Fuhriman. Those interviews were done on Jan. 7 and Jan. 10, 1997.
The attorneys write in their conclusion that “Det. Brown played a limited role in the Angie Dodge murder investigation, and no role in any post-conviction activity. He did not personally violate plaintiff’s constitutional rights and all of plaintiff’s federal claims against him should be dismissed.”
The motion leaves one claim against Brown unaddressed, for failure to intervene. The memorandum states that charge will be addressed in a future filing.