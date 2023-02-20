Former Jefferson County prosecutor and Rigby city prosecutor Robin Dunn was arrested Saturday in Idaho Falls after police reportedly found fentanyl and other drugs during a traffic stop.
Dunn, 67, was the passenger in a car that a caller had reported to police because they believed the driver, a woman, was intoxicated and should not be driving.
Idaho Falls Police Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said Dunn and the driver were located in a parking lot on West Broadway Street.
A K-9 officer responded and indicated it detected drugs in the car. Both Dunn and the woman were detained, and police found about 60 counterfeit fentanyl pills on Dunn.
Police also found eight Xanax pills and four alprazolam pills on Dunn, both of which require a prescription to be possessed legally.
The woman who was with Dunn has not been charged or arrested. Clements said there is an ongoing investigation and that DUI cases involving non-alcoholic impairment can take a while due to testing of the drugs.
Dunn was booked into Bonneville County Jail, and is expected to be charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison, as well as two misdemeanor charges for drug possession.
Dunn was Jefferson County's prosecuting attorney for 34 years until he decided not to seek re-election in 2016. At that time he was the longest-serving sitting county prosecutor in the state. Dunn also was the city prosecutor for Rigby until January after he chose not to renew his contract with the city. He is still the city attorney for both Roberts and Ririe.
Efforts to reach Roberts Mayor B.J. Berlin and Ririe Mayor Larry Lovell were unsuccessful Monday.
Dunn has previously been at the center of controversy. In 2013, he was one of several public officials in Jefferson County accused by the Restoring Integrity Project of abusing their authority. Former Jefferson County Commissioner Brian Farnsworth accused Dunn of "double dipping" by being paid $57,000 a year as prosecutor and $60,000 a year as city attorney.
Dunn also refused to represent the county as its prosecutor in a federal lawsuit without extra payment from the county, claiming that as a prosecutor he could not defend the county. He later had to repay the county $18,000 after a decision made by county commissioners.
In 2014, Dunn was accused of drawing a knife on a horse trainer at Pocatello Downs Racetrack after Dunn's horse was disqualified. No charges were filed in connection to the incident.
That same year, Dunn was investigated by the Idaho Attorney General's Office because the county paid for the office that also housed his law firm. He was accused of effectively using public resources for his private work and blurring the line between the two. Included in the case were allegations that Dunn charged the county through his private firm for legal work done by a full-time county employee.
A grand jury declined to indict him.
In an October 2013 letter, Deputy Attorney General Paul Panther said evidence presented to a grand jury — comprising Jefferson County citizens — did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Dunn charged the county through his private firm for legal work done by a full-time county employee.
However Panther's letter was critical of Dunn and other Jefferson County officials at the time and it included several suggestions aimed at ridding the county of questionable practices.
Panther wrote that though Dunn's conduct was not illegal, suggestions of ethical misconduct were present.
