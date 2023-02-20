Robin Dunn

Dunn

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

Former Jefferson County prosecutor and Rigby city prosecutor Robin Dunn was arrested Saturday in Idaho Falls after police reportedly found fentanyl and other drugs during a traffic stop. 

Dunn, 67, was the passenger in a car that a caller had reported to police because they believed the driver, a woman, was intoxicated and should not be driving. 


