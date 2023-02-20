A former Jefferson County prosecutor andRigby city prosecutor was arrested Saturday in Idaho Falls after police reportedly found fentanyl and other drugs during a traffic stop.
Robin Dunn, 67, was the passenger in a car that a caller had reported to police because they believed the driver, a woman, was intoxicated and should not be driving.
Idaho Falls Police Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said Dunn and the driver were located in a parking lot on West Broadway Street.
A K-9 officer responded and indicated it detected drugs in the car. Both Dunn and the woman were detained, and police found about 60 counterfeit fentanyl pills on Dunn.
Police also found eight Xanax pills and four alprazolam pills on Dunn, both of which require a prescription to be possessed legally.
Dunn was booked into Bonneville County Jail, and is expected to be charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison, as well as two misdemeanor charges for drug possession.
Dunn was Jefferson County's prosecuting attorney for 34 years until he decided not to seek re-election in 2016. At that time he was the longest-serving sitting county prosecutor in the state. Dunn also was the city prosecutor for Rigby for 36 years until January after he chose not to renew his contract with the city. He is still the city attorney for both Roberts and Ririe.
