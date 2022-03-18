A former Eagle Rock Middle School teacher who reportedly attacked a student and threatened a colleague is set to face a jury on April 15.
Jared Emfield, 46, is alleged to have tackled the 14-year-old student and got on top of him. When another staff member attempted to intervene, Emfield reportedly threatened to break the staff member's arm.
Emfield was charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery. The Post Register does not typically report on misdemeanor battery cases, but elected to do so in this instance because it involved a school employee and a student.
An assistant principal at the school told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that the student had been in Emfield's classroom in February 2021 and had refused to do a class assignment. The student had a staff member who worked with him full time as part of his individual education plan.
The staff member told police he asked the student to leave the class with him after the student began arguing with Emfield about the assignment, to prevent the conflict from escalating. He said Emfield and the student continued to argue as they left and that the student showed Emfield his middle finger.
The staff member said Emfield said "you wanna go" to the student, and that he believed Emfield was challenging the teen boy to a fight.
Emfield reportedly followed the student and staff member and continued the argument, threatening to involve the school resource officer if the student touched him.
The affidavit states the student lifted his arm to put space between himself and Emfield and that Emfield reportedly grabbed the student. The staff member said Emfield "slammed" the student into a wall.
Emfield then reportedly threw the student against the ground and got on top of him. The staff member said he touched Emfield's shoulder to get his attention.
"(The staff member) said he told Jared again that he couldn't treat students like this," the officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit. "(He) said Jared looked at him and said, 'If you touch me again I will break your arm.'"
Emfield reportedly got off the student after the student repeatedly apologized for his behavior.
A student reportedly recorded part of the altercation on a cellphone. The officer wrote the video shows Emfield on top of the student. The staff member is seen touching Emfield's shoulder, and Emfield is seen turning to the staff member and pointing at him in a way the officer described as aggressive.
Emfield is charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery by intentional unlawful touching or striking of another against their will, punishable with up to a year in jail each, two counts of misdemeanor assault with threats to do violence, each punishable with up to three months in jail, one count of false imprisonment, punishable with up to a year in jail, and one count of disturbing the peace, punishable with up to six months in jail.
The jury trial is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. April 13 in Bonneville County Court.