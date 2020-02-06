A former employee at the local Sam's Club has been charged with grand theft after she reportedly admitted to stealing more than $13,000 over two years.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers questioned Melissa Ricks, 27, on Dec. 30. She stole the money by putting money on gift cards, then returning them and keeping the cash herself, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Ricks said she used the money on groceries for her family. She signed a statement admitting to taking more than $20,000, though the store calculated the cost at only $13,120.
Grand theft is punishable with up to 14 years in prison. Ricks was arrested and released to pretrial services. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing and was arraigned in district court.
A status conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Feb. 19 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.