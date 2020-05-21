BLACKFOOT — A former principal at Shelley High School will be facing a charge of grand theft in the coming weeks, according to Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers.
Eric Lords will be charged with one count of grand theft, and another former SHS employee who worked with Lords, Christy Burton, will be charged with four counts of grand theft, Rogers said.
“Our intention is to summon them,” Rogers said Wednesday. “Our goal is to turn in the paperwork June 1.”
The two are accused of “wrongfully taking or obtaining money in excess of $1,000,” Rogers said. The charges pending against Burton allegedly occurred June 20, 2018, as well as June 22, July 10, and July 30 of that year.
Lords will be charged with attempting to deprive the school of money on or between May 5, 2017, and Dec. 22, 2017, Rogers said.
He added that authorities had been waiting on a probable cause statement from a police officer before formally filing the charges.
In June, the Idaho Professional Standards Commission suspended Lords’ administrative certificate after he admitted to using school funds for more than $3,700 in personal purchases, according to Idaho Education News.
The commission allowed Lords to keep his Idaho teaching certificate, though he does not have a teaching assignment for 2019-20, according to a records reviewed by Idaho Education News.
Lords has since paid the district at least $3,720 in restitution, according to a stipulation agreement between Lords and the commission.
Lords was originally hired in 2016. Prior to his role as principal he had worked in education for 22 years.
Burke Davis took over as principal at Shelley High School after Lords left his post at the school.