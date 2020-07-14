A former principal at Shelley High School who lost his administrative license over using school funds for personal purchases has been charged with felony grand theft.
The charges against Eric Lords were filed in Bingham County in early July and revolve around a similar series of purchases made while he was principal to the ones discovered in last year’s investigation. Cristy Jo Burton, who worked as the financial secretary at Shelley High School until November 2019, also was charged with felony grand theft as part of the investigation.
Lords submitted a letter of resignation to Shelley School District in December 2018 as the high school began an audit of recent purchases. After the school board learned of the potential thousands of dollars in suspicious purchases, they turned the case over to the Idaho Professional Standards Commission for a full investigation.
The commission found just over $3,700 in personal expenses made using credit and debit cards that were intended for activities and athletics purchases. Lords’ purchases included $2,049 on a family pass for Grand Targhee Ski Resort, $698.99 for chrome ATV pipes, $361.81 for a home water heater and $289 for lawn care services.
The standards commission issued a stipulation last summer where Lords paid the district back $3,720 for the expenses and was allowed to keep his teaching certificate.
As first reported by Idaho Ed News, the probable cause affidavit for the new charges said that Idaho State Police and a forensic financial investigator found several other purchases on those cards that seemed to belong to Lords but had not been listed previously. Other expenses had no receipts at all and could not be determined as legitimate expenses or suspicious purchases.
Four check payments made by the account used by Lords had been sent to an unknown vendor named ‘C & BB AP’ during the summer of 2018. The probable cause affidavit said that detective and school officials believe that those initials stood for “Cristy and Brett Burton Accounts Payable.” Idaho State Police issued a search warrant and determined in January that all four checks had been deposited into the Burton’s personal bank account.
Lords is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court on July 30. Burton made her initial appearance on July 2 and will have a preliminary hearing on July 23.