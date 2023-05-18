Former Clark County Sheriff John Clements has filed a lawsuit saying he was overworked while serving as the county’s only law enforcement officer.
The lawsuit filed in federal court states that in the weeks leading up to Clements’ resignation in late November, he was working alone in the sheriff’s office.
Clements says he was hospitalized on Nov. 13 and had to return to work just hours after leaving Madison Memorial Hospital. He said he knew he had to quit his job on Nov. 15 after passing out twice from exhaustion at the Clark County Courthouse.
Clark County has an estimated population of 806 according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the lowest of any county in Idaho. The county covers 1,763 square miles, and the open wilderness often draws campers and other recreationists.
The county has often struggled to hire law enforcement due to the higher pay available in surrounding departments. Clements had worked as a deputy for the sheriff’s office since 2014 and took over as sheriff in 2021.
The lawsuit states that two deputies, the only other law enforcement officers in the sheriff’s office, resigned, one in June and the other in September.
Clements hired one deputy to replace them, but the new recruit needed to undergo training at the Idaho POST Academy before they could begin working.
Clements said he tried to hire another deputy to assist with the workload, but said the county commissioners refused to allow it.
The lawsuit alleges Clements was left to run the sheriff’s office alone between Sept. 10 and Nov. 30. He said he petitioned for the county to temporarily hire officers from other counties, but says the commissioners refused. Clements also is claiming he was not paid for the overtime he worked during this period.
“Because of the Commissioners’ refusal to temporarily bring on deputies from other counties to cover time off for Clements, Clements worked nearly all day and night without any breaks, except a few hours’ sleep most nights and one evening when he arranged to have the Idaho State Police cover the County so Clements could take his wife to dinner on their anniversary,” Clements’ attorneys wrote in the complaint.
On Nov. 12 Clements says he went to Madison Memorial Hospital after his vision began to blur. A doctor said he needed to receive treatment for pressure in his eye.
Clements went to another doctor the next day and learned he may have kidney stones.
Clements turned in his letter of resignation on Nov. 16 and left the Clark County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 30. After he left, the county arranged with other law enforcement, including Idaho State Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, to cover the area. Mark McClure, a U.S. Navy veteran with no prior law enforcement experience, was appointed sheriff in December.
The lawsuit accuses county officials of negligent and intentional affliction of emotional distress, violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, violating Clements’ right to freely move and travel, violation of the Idaho Wage Claim Act.
Clements also accuses the county commissioners of wrongfully terminating him and violating the Protection of Public Employees Act. According to the lawsuit, Clements began investigating Clark County Commissioner Greg Shenton for misusing public funds in June or July of 2022.
The investigation did not result in any criminal charges, but Clements said the commissioners attempted to order him to stop the investigation.
“In retaliation for Plaintiff’s good faith reports, Defendants constructively discharged Plaintiff by forcing Plaintiff to work under unreasonable conditions to the point of exhaustion,” the lawsuit states.
Shenton did not return a message requesting comment. Clark County has not filed a response to the lawsuit.
