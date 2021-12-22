A former Technical Careers High School teacher was sentenced Monday to retained jurisdiction for felony injury to a child.
Patrick Todd Smith, 52, was arrested in May 2020 after the victim reported the crime and showed an Idaho State Police messages between her and Smith discussing the sexual assault.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. gave Smith an underlying sentence of three to nine years in prison, time he would not have to serve if he successfully completes the rider program.
A rider program, also known as retained jurisdiction, is a program during which a defendant is incarcerated and undergoes treatment to reduce the likelihood of recidivism. At the end of the program Watkins can either release Smith on probation or impose the underlying sentence if he is unsatisfied with Smith's performance.
Court records state Smith engaged in a pattern of escalating sexual harassment that peaked in May 2019 when he grabbed the victim, forced her against himself and put his hand down her pants. She was 17 years old at the time. The pattern of slowly escalating to test boundaries is similar to grooming behavior used by others accused of sexually abusing children.
The victim described Smith as "overly comfortable" with students, often standing too close or giving unwanted hugs. He also made sexual jokes and comments directed at the students. At one point he told the victim his life would be "easier" if she were not a minor. He told her not to tell anybody about him touching her.
The victim said Smith stopped for a time when she said he was making her uncomfortable, but that he returned to his old behavior after she turned 18.
Smith originally was charged with child sexual battery. The charge was reduced as part of the plea agreement. Because Smith was not convicted of a sex offense, he will not have to register as a sex offender.