The former chief executive officer of Yellowstone Partners LLC has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, admitting he defrauded clients between 2008 and 2016.
FBI investigators raided an Idaho Falls office belonging to David Hansen, 48, in 2016. Court records state he intentionally overbilled his clients, defrauding them of an estimated $9,448,941 combined.
In 2016, the Post Register reported several employees at Yellowstone noticed the irregularities, all connected to accounts under a single adviser. The U.S. Attorney's Office accused Hansen of falsifying Yellowstone Partners’ tax returns, as well as his own.
Hansen pleaded guilty to one of the 17 counts of wire fraud filed against him. The other charges were dismissed according to a U.S. Attorney's Office news release, he will be required to pay back the defrauded customers. He also agreed to cooperate with an Internal Revenue Service investigation of his taxes and pay any taxes he owed.
“Mr. Hansen was entrusted with other people’s money. He breached their trust. And his conduct over a prolonged period of time undermines the confidence of everyone who entrusts their money with others to invest,” U.S. Prosecutor Bart Davis said in the news release. “By this prosecution and guilty plea, we hope to strongly deter others in Hansen’s position from engaging in the same behavior, and assure the investing public that those who do will be held fully accountable.”
Hansen is scheduled to be sentenced March 31. Wire fraud is punishable with up to 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.