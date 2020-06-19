The former CEO of Yellowstone Partners was sentenced to five years in prison Friday for wire fraud.
David Hansen, 49, was charged in 2018 after he reportedly defrauded multiple clients of Yellowstone Partners. Hansen pleaded guilty in his federal case, admitting that he intentionally overbilled clients for a total of $9,448,941 combined.
In 2016, the Post Register reported several employees at Yellowstone noticed the irregularities, all connected to accounts under a single adviser. The U.S. Attorney’s Office accused Hansen of falsifying Yellowstone Partners’ tax returns, as well as his own.
Hansen would charge clients for fake fees to enrich himself, according to the u.S. Attorney's Office.
Hansen agreed to pay restitution for the stolen money as part of his plea agreement. A hearing is scheduled for June 26 to determine how much he will be required to pay. He also will be required to cooperate with an IRS investigation and pay any taxes owed.