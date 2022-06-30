A Fort Hall man was arrested Wednesday after witnesses reported that he was masturbating outside of a child care center.
According to the probable cause affidavit, an Idaho Falls Police Department lieutenant responded to the child care center and immediately found Lennox John Ponzo, 24, standing outside with his genitals exposed.
Ponzo reportedly zipped up his pants and tried to walk away when he saw police, but was caught and detained.
The probable cause affidavit states one witness was taking his daughter to the child care when he saw Ponzo.
According to the witness' statement, Ponzo was yelling, talking to himself and behaving erratically, but was still fully clothed. The witness said he was concerned enough by Ponzo's behavior to call 911.
A second witness who worked at the child care reportedly told police she saw Ponzo standing at a corner nearby when she arrived for work that day. She said she went inside with one of her own children and that when she returned to her car for a second child she saw Ponzo laying on the ground yelling with his pants open.
The second witness said she did not look at Ponzo long enough to see what he was doing, instead taking her daughter inside to call police. She confirmed to an officer that her daughter did witness Ponzo's behavior.
The affidavit states that as officers were driving Ponzo to the jail he "was screaming about God, rape and numerous issues."
"It was obvious that he was intoxicated or under the influence of some sort of controlled substance," an officer wrote in the affidavit.
Police took Ponzo to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for examination before transporting him to the county jail. He reportedly also had a warrant for his arrest from Bannock County on misdemeanor charges.
Ponzo was charged with child sexual abuse by causing a minor to witness sexual conduct, punishable with up to 25 years in prison. He was also charged with disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor.
Ponzo's bond was set at $10,000, and he was ordered to report to pretrial supervision if released.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 12 in Bonneville County Court.