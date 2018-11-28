POCATELLO – A man who police say confessed to bludgeoning a Missouri-based trucker at a truck stop in Fort Hall in September was federally indicted in Pocatello on Tuesday.
Stormy Ray Adakai, 23, of Fort Hall was indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in Pocatello on one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis said in a Tuesday news statement.
If convicted of the charges against him, Adakai faces up to 10 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 and up to three years of supervised release.
The indictment alleges that on or about Sept. 2, 2018, Adakai assaulted a victim by intentionally hitting him in the face and head with rocks, resulting in serious bodily injury.
During questioning from the Fort Hall Police and FBI earlier this month, Adakai admitted to assaulting Amos Phillips, the Missouri-based truck driver, at the TP Truck Stop off of Interstate 15 in Fort Hall in an attempt to get money from Phillips, according to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
The attack left Phillips with several broken bones in his face and a severe blood clot in his brain that has prevented him from working for months. Phillips said he has at least $30,000 in medical bills to pay and no means to do so.
To offer some relief for Phillips, the owner of JWE Inc., John Williams, created an online fundraiser accessible by visiting bit.ly/2z5D2Pr. As of Tuesday evening, $8,100 of the $10,000 goal has been raised.
Phillips told the Journal last month that when he refused to give Adakai any money Adakai allegedly began pummeling him in the face with rocks in his hands. Eventually, Phillips was able to kick Adakai out of his truck and he ran off into the darkness.
Police say Adakai also admitted to Fort Hall Tribal Police and the FBI that he left behind a ball cap in the cab of the truck, which has been sent to an Idaho State Police forensics lab for testing.
An indictment is a means of charging a person with criminal activity, it is not evidence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho. The person is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
This case remains under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Fort Hall Police Department, the news release said.