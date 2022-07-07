An inmate of the Bonneville County Jail reportedly disappeared Thursday while out on work detail.
Larry Robinson is the fourth jail inmate to escape in two days, though his disappearance is not believed to be connected to that of the other three inmates.
According to a Bonneville County Sheriff's Officenews release, Robinson was on work detail and walked away from the site. During work detail, multiple inmates are allowed out of the jail to perform public services under the supervision of one or two deputies.
The crew was working near the Ammon Field Office of the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office on East Lincoln Road. Robinson reportedly disappeared around 10 a.m.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone who knows of Robinson's location to contact them and to not approach Robinson. He is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 230 pounds and having red hair and brown eyes.
Robinson's disappearance comes one day after three inmates on furlough and/or work release reportedly cut their ankle monitors and did not return to jail.
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Bryan Lovell identified the missing inmates as Levi Bautista (22), Tyson Mitchell (35) and Peter Lewis (42).
Lovell said the ankle monitors send out a notification when they are cut, as well as their location. According to Lovell, all three ankle monitors were cut around the same time and place, leading the sheriff's office to believe the inmates coordinated their efforts.
Work release is different from work detail in that an inmate is allowed to go to work for an employer during the day, so that inmates can maintain employment and income while in jail. Inmates on work release are not supervised while at work.
Both work release and work detail are granted by judges, balancing the charges against the inmate and their history with their behavior and employment status. Lovell said inmates are warned before being allowed work detail or work release that they can face felony escape charges if they use the privilege as an opportunity to escape.
Lovell said that because the decision to allow an inmate to go on work release or work detail is made by judges, any changes in response to the recent escapes would have to start with the courts.
Escape by one charged with, convicted of, or on probation for a felony is punishable with up to five years in prison.
Anyone with information about the escapees can contact the sheriff's office at 208-529-1200.