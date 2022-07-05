Fourth of July weekend brought tens of thousands of visitors to Idaho Falls, along with thousands of calls for first responders.
The Idaho Falls population is approximately 67,000, but during Fourth of July, the city saw more than 200,000 people in town, according to Jessica Clements, a public information officer for the Idaho Falls Police Department. With a staggering increase of people in the area, as well as several holiday events being hosted, Idaho Falls police received an influx of calls. In an email, Clements said there were 1,519 calls to emergency communications officers, who handle calls for both the city and the county, for service/incidents from Friday through Monday.
Out of those incidents, 55 calls were fireworks-related. Many of the calls were noise complaints and reports of illegal fireworks.
The Idaho Falls Police Department responded to a total of 603 incidents within city limits over the weekend.
"There's a large list of events going on in town over the Fourth. The fact that the weekend went smoothly is a testament to our community and those that planned the events," Clements said. "We are grateful there were not more large incidents than we have had in years past."
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office's dispatch received more than 300 calls Friday through Monday. The calls were passed on or put on hold by dispatch based on priority, according to Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
"Countywide we were awful busy everywhere. We received so many calls, but we only passed on the ones that were emergencies, property damage or things like that," Lovell said.
Lovell, who participated in the Liberty on Parade, said there were noticeably more people in attendance than he had seen in past years. The Sheriff's Office may have received more calls because of the parade's increased attendance, Lovell said.
The Sheriff's Office responded to 15 different fireworks-related calls. More calls came in about illegal fireworks and noise complaints, however, deputies did not respond to those, Lovell said.
"We are fortunate that the weekend went the way it did. We had a few large incidents but those were resolved. There are no serious issues left over," Lovell said.
Many of those larger incidents were alcohol-related, according to Lovell. Over the three-day weekend, there were six to 10 DUI cases and investigations, said Lovell.
"We had one alcohol-related vehicle crash. The car crashed into a canal bridge and caused a fire. The driver then proceeded to resist arrest," Lovell said. "Fortunately only one car was involved. It could have been a more significant incident than it was."