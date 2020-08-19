A Fremont County couple has been arrested after the Fremont County Sheriff's Office discovered bruises on the child's body.
MeKenzee Grant, 27, and Lindsey Slagle, 20, were arrested Friday, and the 4-month-old victim was placed into the custody of an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare caseworker. Both of them were charged with felony injury to a child.
The deputy investigating the abuse observed bruising on the victim's chest, neck and head. There were red marks on the baby's back and scrapes on the back of his head. The baby was later discovered to have a fractured rib.
Grant and Slagle said they did not know how the baby was injured and claimed they noticed the bruises after the baby had stayed with a family member.
The deputy expressed concern in the probable cause affidavit, noting that Grant and Slagle seemed unconcerned when he informed them the baby would be removed from their custody.
After consulting with the Fremont County Prosecutor's Office, law enforcement arrested both Slagle and Grant.
Grant told deputies again he did not know how the baby was injured but said Slagle would blame him for the bruises. He admitted they had pierced the baby boy's ears themselves at home. He said a relative had taken the baby to a doctor on Aug. 3, and that the doctor told them the baby was fine.
Slagle said Grant had caused the baby's bruises by choking the baby to stop the baby from crying. She said Grant was not the child's biological father and that he had a history of abusing other children.
Slagle said Grant had pierced the baby's ears despite her protests. She said she had taken the baby to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after Grant had shaken the baby and was told the baby was fine.
The deputy asked Slagle why she did not report the abuse. She said she did not have access to a phone.
Felony injury to a child is punishable with up to 10 years in prison. Grant's bond was set a $20,000, while Slagle's was set at $40,000.
Both defendants have a preliminary hearing scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Fremont County Courthouse.