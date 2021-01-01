A Fremont County man was sentenced to retained jurisdiction after pleading guilty to felony injury to a child.
Mekenzee Grant, 27, was arrested in August after a child in his care was found covered in bruises. A Fremont County Sheriff's Office deputy observed bruises on the victim's head, chest and neck, according to court records. The baby also had a broken rib.
Grant and Lindsey Slagle, the child's mother, originally denied knowing how the child was injured. Slagle later told deputies Grant had choked the baby in an attempt to stop the child from crying. She said Grant was not the child's biological father.
Grant admitted to piercing the baby's ears at home. Slagle said he did so despite her protests. She told the deputy she had taken the infant to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after an incident in which Grant shook the baby.
District Judge Steven Boyce gave Grant an underlying sentence of three to eight years in prison.
Retained jurisdiction, also known as a rider program, requires a defendant to undergo treatment and therapy while incarcerated for up to a year to reduce the likelihood of recidivism. If the defendant performs well in the program, the judge may release them on probation. Otherwise, Boyce could impose the underlying sentence.
Slagle was also originally charged with felony injury to a child, later changed to attempted injury of a child. A pretrial conference is scheduled in her case for 11 a.m. March 9 in Fremont District Court.