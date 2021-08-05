The Fremont County Prosecutor’s Office filed a notice Thursday that it intends to seek the death penalty against Chad Daybell.
The notice cites aggravating factors in Daybell’s case. He is facing three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of criminal conspiracy and two counts of insurance fraud.
Among the aggravating factors the prosecution cites as justification for a potential death penalty sentence are that he reportedly killed Lori Vallow’s children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, and his then-wife Tammy Daybell in order to receive money.
Daybell reportedly was paid at least $430,000 via a life insurance policy in his former wife’s name. In text messages between Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, they also discussed Social Security benefits and Charles Vallow’s life insurance policy. Charles Vallow, Lori Vallow’s fourth husband, was shot to death by Vallow’s brother Alex Cox in July 2019 in what Cox claimed was self defense.
The Maricopa County Prosecutor’s Office in Arizona announced in June that it was charging Lori Vallow with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in that case. Lori Vallow reportedly believed Charles Vallow had already died and his body was possessed by a spirit referred to as “Ned.”
“So I talked to the insurance company,” Vallow reportedly texted. “He changed it in March. So it was probably Ned before we got rid of him. They can’t tell me to who of course but it’s done. I’ll still get the 4000 a month from SS.”
The notice also describes all three murders as “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity” and that the murders “exhibited utter disregard for human life.”
No notice was filed against Lori Vallow, who reportedly conspired with Daybell to kill her children and their respective spouses. Court records indicate she believed her children also were in fact already dead and being possessed by spirits.
A defendant in Idaho can only be sentenced to death by a jury. The decision would be made separately from a jury’s decision to convict or not convict a defendant. If a plea deal is reached, no jury will be called and therefore Daybell would not be subject to the death penalty.
Daybell was arrested in June 2020 after the children’s bodies were found buried on Daybell’s property. Lori Vallow had been arrested in Hawaii in February 2020 on an arrest warrant from Madison County after she failed to produce the children by a court-specified deadline. After the children’s bodies were found they were both charged with concealment of evidence. Murder charges were filed against both defendants in May after an investigation conducted by local and federal law enforcement. The concealment of evidence charges were dropped in July.
Tammy Daybell’s death originally was ruled as natural. The investigation was reopened after Chad Daybell and Vallow came under suspicion when they reportedly lied about the whereabouts of Vallow’s children. The couple fled to Hawaii until Vallow was arrested and ordered by a judge to tell law enforcement where her children were.
A pretrial conference is scheduled in Daybell’s case for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 30. Vallow’s case is on hold after she was declared mentally incapable of proceeding in court.