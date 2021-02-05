The Fremont County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday it would take over prosecutorial duties in the investigation into the death of Tammy Daybell.
The announcement comes the same day the Fremont County Sheriff's Office announced it had received an autopsy report for Daybell.
"The newly elected prosecutor, Lindsey A. Blake, requested the case be transferred back to Fremont to be handled locally," the news release said. "The Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office thanks the Idaho Attorney General’s Office for their hard work, time and effort on this case."
The Idaho Attorney General's Office took the lead on the case in April. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office began investigating Tammy's death after J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, the children of Lori Vallow, were reported missing.
Tammy's husband, Chad Daybell, married Lori just weeks after his previous wife's death. The children's bodies were discovered buried on Chad's property after months of investigation by law enforcement. Chad has not been charged in connection to Tammy's death.
Chad and Lori are facing multiple charges for destruction, alteration and concealment of evidence. A motion hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17.