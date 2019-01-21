A man and a woman were arrested Sunday after a Fremont County Sheriff's Office deputy found 4 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
A sheriff's office news release states the pair, Jeneva Costilla and Lyn Americanhorse, were stopped on U.S. Highway 20 near Island Park. The news release states the deputy could smell marijuana and believed Americanhorse was providing a fake name.
Americanhorse told the deputy his license was suspended and admitted to giving a false name. He was arrested after the deputy found he had a felony arrest warrant from Montana. Costilla also was arrested after she reportedly obstructed the arrest. The news release does not say how Costilla obstructed the deputy.
The methamphetamine was found in the car's trunk along with several items of drug paraphernalia.
The two have not been arraigned as of Monday and charges have not been filed due to the holiday.