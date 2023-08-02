Friday's four-hour standoff with police about a reported hostage situation in Idaho Falls resulted in misdemeanor charges.
Madison Salisbury, 28, and Zachary Melton, 34, of California, were charged with a misdemeanor failure to depart and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers, according to court documents.
Just after noon Friday, Idaho Falls Police responded to a call about a disturbance at a local hotel. When officers arrived, they knocked on the door of the reported room, trying to get the guests to check out, the probable cause affidavit said.
Salisbury then told the officersshe was going to "shoot" them "like dogs." She then told police she had a hostage in the room and his name was Zack, the affidavit said.
Salisbury continued to refuse the officer's commands to exit the room. The officers then told her she was under arrest for trespassing, and she refused to submit to the arrest.
The SWAT team responded to the call and proceeded to break the room's window. They threw a chemical agent into the room in order to force Salisbury to leave, the affidavit said.
After three hours, Melton left the room. The affidavit said he appeared to be a willing participant of the situation and not a hostage or victim.
He told officers he stayed in the room because Salisbury was having a manic episode, and he didn't want to leave her in the room by herself.
After another hour of negotiation, Salisbury exited the room and was placed under arrest.
The standoff displaced hundreds of hotel guests and cost approximately 90 man hours from the police department, the affidavit said.
Salisbury and Melton were taken to the Bonneville County Jail. Salisbury's bond is set at $600. Melton's bond is set at $1,000.
Both appeared in court on Monday and pleaded not guilty.
Melton's pre-trial conference is scheduled for Sept. 7, and Salisbury's pre-trial conference is scheduled for Sept. 14, according to court documents.
If they are found guilty, they could each face up to two years in prison and $2,500 in fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.