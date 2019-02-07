Friends and family of an 18-month-old boy who was severely beaten by his mother's boyfriend are asking for help through a GoFundMe page.
Nikki Hall set up the fundraiser after her coworker's son, Knox, was thrown and dropped on his head five times Tuesday while being watched by James Dunkle Jr., 30.
"Knox's mom is taking time away from work to be with her baby boy," Hall wrote on the fundraiser page. "She greatly appreciates any help that can be given, as her expenses and bills accrue. Thank you for all the thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the campaign had raised $3,365 of its $6,000 goal.
Knox suffered a fractured skull, collapsed lung, several bruises and bleeding on the brain because of the abuse. He was taken to the intensive care unit at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.
Hall said Knox's mother told her the bleeding on his brain has stopped spreading. He had a breathing tube removed, but the doctor's put it back when he was struggling to breathe.
Dunkle was charged with felony injury to a child and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in Bonneville County Courthouse.