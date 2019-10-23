A family member has identified the man who died Friday in an officer-involved shooting.
Malachii "Mac" Alexander Crane, 29, also known as Phillip Rudd, was killed during a standoff with police. He was confirmed as the deceased by his brother, Jakeiol Rudd.
An obituary was published Tuesday on the Coltrin Mortuary & Crematory website.
"He enjoyed driving his Charger, fixing cars, Japanese culture, playing Magic the Gathering, and spending time with his family and friends," the obituary states. "He also always loved animals and valued life."
According to court records, Crane applied to have his name legally changed twice, once in 2008, which was denied, and once in 2014, which was granted. Rudd said his brother requested the name change to feel closer to his stepfather's family.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. this Saturday at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street.
Crane died in an officer-involved shooting Friday. Idaho Falls Police Department Chief Bryce Johnson said during a news conference Monday that officers were responding to reports that Crane was in a car with a gun threatening to harm himself.
According to Johnson, three of the officers opened fire after Crane pointed the gun in their direction. He was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The shooting is under investigation by the Southeast Idaho Critical Incident Task Force. The three officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave.