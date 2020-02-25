A Rexburg man who robbed a gas station at knifepoint last August has been sentenced to prison.
District Judge Joel Tingey ordered Gilberto Mendoza, 27, to serve a minimum of two years in prison and a maximum of 12 years.
Mendoza, 27, robbed the Maverick gas station on Sunnyside Road, entering with a mask and handing an employee a note demanding the employee put $30 on the gas pump.
The employee ignored Mendoza at first and continued serving a customer. When the cash register opened, Mendoza grabbed the money and said he would return it if given gas on the pump. The employee complied, and Mendoza fueled his car before driving away. Law enforcement had to deploy spikes to flatten his tires and use a PIT maneuver to stop his vehicle.
Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey said Mendoza's behavior seemed to have been influenced in part by mental illness. He pointed out nobody was injured, though Mendoza did endanger the gas station workers, the officers who pursued and located him 10 minutes after the robbery, and himself.
Dewey also pointed to Mendoza's past felony convictions, including attempted strangulation, making terroristic threats and assault with a deadly weapon. Dewey said Mendoza also has a history of assaulting prison staff during his previous incarcerations.
Mendoza said he had already been to prison, and told the judge a rider program could help him change his behavior.
Tingey, however, told Mendoza he could receive similar treatment with a prison sentence and that he did not feel retained jurisdiction was appropriate. Mendoza was given credit for the six months he had already spent in jail.
"The day can come where this is behind you, and you can move on with your life," Tingey told Mendoza.
Mendoza was ordered to pay $1,164.84 for damage to an Idaho State Police patrol car.