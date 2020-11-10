A Georgia woman who was arrested more than two years ago for a series of shoplifting incidents has been sentenced to felony probation.
Janae Maxey, 23, was arrested in July 2018 with Dennison Stone after the two were seen driving a rental car reportedly involved in several thefts in Utah and Ammon.
The pair had stolen several expensive electronics and binoculars with a combined value of $24,500.
Maxey pleaded guilty to two counts of grand theft. Counts of burglary, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and giving false information to an officer were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. ordered Maxey to serve three years of felony probation Monday, with an underlying sentence of 18 months to five years in prison.
The two gave false names when they were stopped by Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies. Maxey was inconsistent in giving her last name. Stone was not identified until after he had been arrested and charged.
The stolen items were found in the rental car, Maxey had attempted to hide a marijuana bud in the car by dumping chips over it. The deputy found the bud and several others, as well as two containers labeled as medical marijuana.
Stone was sentenced to prison in January. Maxey's case was labeled inactive after she failed to appear in court after posting bail in August 2018. She was not located until August 2020.