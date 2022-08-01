A case against a man accused of embezzling $272,903.72 from his employer has been dismissed.
Kevin Ball, 43, was arrested in 2020 after his business partner at Alpha Sod, a company founded by Ball, reported Ball had taken undisclosed payments from the company and had them deposited in a private account.
In a motion filed in June to dismiss the case, the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office wrote that it no longer felt it had enough evidence to prove Ball guilty beyond all reasonable doubt. The case was dismissed June 27.
Ball had reportedly signed a confession to taking the money improperly after a certified fraud investigator determined the payments were improper.
Ball had said at a board meeting that the payments were meant to compensate him for expenditures. The investigator dismissed that explanation, saying there was no record of “receivables” to determine how much Ball should have been paid.
Patrick Davis, Ball’s defense attorney, said in an email to the Idaho State Journal that Ball was threatened by the company’s board into signing that confession. He said Ball was told he would go to prison for 10 years if he did not sign it.
Davis also said the company had known of Ball’s account and the payments received during his time with the company.
The motion to dismiss the case does not contain an explanation for why the prosecutor’s office’s assessment of the evidence has changed. According to Davis, however, the motion came after a bookkeeper for Alpha Sod told a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office detective that she had heard Ball and his business partner discuss the bank account multiple times.