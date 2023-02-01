Matthew L. Roberson booking photo

Court records in the case against Matthew Roberson reveal he tried to shoot a man twice, but his gun failed to fire both times. 

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office had been looking for Roberson in connection to the attempted shooting since Friday. He was found Tuesday morning and taken into custody. 


