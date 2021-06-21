A Hamer man has been arrested after an investigation into a reported rape from 2016.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Idaho Falls Police Department officers recorded a conversation between the victim and Elias Estrada Olmedo, 29, in which he admitted to penetrating the victim. He also reportedly apologized in a text message and said, "he knew as a guy, things were going to look bad for him."
The victim reported the incident in August 2020, four years after it occurred.
"(The victim) told Olmedo 4 times to stop, but Olmedo said he couldn't," the report states, citing the victim's statements.
The victim's mother told police she confronted Olmedo shortly after the incident and that he apologized. Text messages from Olmedo reportedly show he denied forcing himself on the victim, but that he told her, "he did something 'low' and he lost control of his thoughts and was concerned of going to prison."
Olmedo was arrested after an investigation and charged with rape where the victim's resistance is overcome with force, punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to a life sentence.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 2 in Bonneville County Court.