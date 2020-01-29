An Idaho Falls man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly punched a woman until she blacked out.
Bonneville County Dispatch received a 911 call sometime before 3 a.m. The dispatchers heard the caller yelling for help before the call was disconnected. Dispatchers were able to ping the phone's location at the intersection of West 21st Street and Leslie Avenue.
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer arrived to check the area and noticed a truck that was driven by a man later identified as Eric Scott Jones, 38. The officer saw a female passenger mouthing "help me," and pulled over the truck.
The officer wrote in his report that the passenger was covered in blood and had two black eyes. The officer detained Jones, who had blood on his knuckles and clothing.
The victim said she had been drinking that night and had contacted Jones to ask for a ride home. She said he started "acting crazy" when they got in the car and threatened to kill her.
The victim told police Jones had punched her multiple times until she passed out. She said she rolled out of the car while it was moving and attempted to call 911. She believed Jones was going to try to run her over with the car, but said he stopped six feet away from her and attempted to force her into the car. She said he took the phone before she could talk to dispatchers.
When officers questioned Jones, he "began to get extremely upset by yelling and crying." Jones said he was angry that he had to pick the victim up at 3 a.m.
The probable cause affidavit states Jones began thrashing and yelling. He was taken to the Bonneville County Jail. The report says he was cooperative at the jail and told deputies the victim had punched him multiple times in the face. Police did not find any marks or injuries on Jones' face.
Jones was charged with domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He was released from jail Monday after posting a $50,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 4 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.