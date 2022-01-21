Hearings have been set for multiple motions filed by Chad Daybell's attorney, John Prior.
The motions in Daybell's murder case include one to extend the time to file more motions, citing new information on the grand jury proceedings that led to Daybell's indictment.
"Defense counsel just recently completed the review of the voluminous grand jury transcript provided and now learns an additional proceeding was held," a motion filed Dec. 8 states. "Counsel for Defendant Chad Guy Daybell respectfully requests that the court extend any deadline to file and hear Motions necessary in this matter."
Details on the "additional proceeding" were not available in Prior's motion, for which a hearing is scheduled Thursday.
Two hearings also are scheduled for March 18 for motions, one to separate Daybell's trial from his codefendant, Lori Vallow, and one to allow additional evidence.
Daybell and his wife, Lori Vallow, have both been charged with multiple felonies including first-degree murder in connection to the deaths of Vallow's children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Daybell has also been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his previous wife, Tammy Daybell.
The Vallow children were found buried in Daybell's backyard in June 2020, months after an investigation was opened into their disappearance. Tammy Daybell was found dead in her home in October 2019, a month before Chad Daybell married Vallow.
Daybell's case is set to go to trial in January 2023. He is facing a potential death penalty. Vallow's case is on hold after she was found mentally incapable of contributing to her own defense.