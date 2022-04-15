POCATELLO — The contents of a digital recording device discovered inside the home where a woman and her boyfriend were fatally shot this past October dominated the second day of the preliminary hearing for the man accused of pulling the trigger.
Jesse Patrick Leigh, 40, of Pocatello, is charged with two counts of felony first-degree murder for allegedly firing the fatal shots that resulted in the deaths of his estranged wife, Jennifer Leigh, 41, and her boyfriend Timothy Hunt, 21, both of Pocatello. The incident occurred at the Leigh family home on the 4200 block of Philbin Road on the evening of Oct. 15, 2021.
Four people testified about the discovery or contents of a digital recording device found hidden in a heating vent inside the Leigh family home and apparently active at some points during the fatal confrontation.
Pocatello Police Detective Mike Ballard, who served as the lead supervisor during the initial crime scene investigation testified about the discovery of the recording device. Ballard said Jennifer’s brother, Derek Stephens, located the recording device hidden inside a heating vent in the home's master bedroom on Oct. 18. Ballard also said he had first observed the outline of the recording device inside of the vent when the crime scene was being investigated on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, though he believed it to be some type of remote control to an electronic device.
The vent was never opened and the recording device was not recovered until Stephens, his sister Rebecca Hoadley and two of Jennifer’s other relatives were at the home retrieving items for Leigh and Jennifer’s then 7-year-old child, who witnessed the shooting, according to video evidence presented during the first day of the preliminary hearing on Tuesday.
Both Stephens and Hoadley testified that they listened to a portion of a recording on the device before contacting Pocatello police detectives to retrieve it and both recognized the voices of Leigh, Jennifer and the child.
Pocatello Police Detective Rich Sampson testified Wednesday that he executed a search warrant on the recording device shortly after it was provided to law enforcement. Sampson said the recording device was noise-activated.
Sampson testified the recording device contained six individual recorded files that ranged from approximately 25 minutes long to more than 10 hours long. The most relevant recording was a little more than seven hours long and contained three important recorded interactions that collectively spanned about five minutes. Though only one of the three segments were admitted into evidence Wednesday following successful objections from Leigh’s counsel.
The segment that was admitted into evidence lasted approximately two minutes was played during the hearing Wednesday while the Journal was present in the courtroom.
The recording begins with several loud banging sounds, which Sampson testified was the sound of Jennifer and her then 7-year-old son trying to gain entrance to the mobile home, which had been barricaded with a kick bar, or a device that prevents an unlocked door from being opened.
Next, the sound of a hammer on a pistol being cocked back is heard before a man’s voice utters a profanity and then more loud bangs. Sampson testified that he recognized the sound of the hammer on a pistol being set both because of his training and experience as a police officer and because he owned the same gun that was recovered next to Leigh when he was arrested a few hours after the shooting at his parents house in Chubbuck.
Sampson later testified that the bullet fragments removed from Hunt’s remains during the autopsy and the bullet recovered from the next-door neighbor’s home two days after the shooting matched the firearm recovered next to Leigh. Experts were unable to definitively say whether or not the bullet removed from Jennifer's remains matched the same firearm.
Sampson also said the man who uttered the profanity was Leigh, whom he could recognize because he interviewed Leigh within hours of the shooting.
When the banging sound stops, you can hear Jennifer’s voice and that of the boy stating they gained access to the home.
A thud is then heard, which Leigh’s defense counsel said was the sound of Jennifer kicking Leigh, who had allegedly been sleeping on the couch, awake. Bannock County prosecutors handling the case argued Leigh was not asleep because he can be heard swearing and readying a pistol just before Jennifer and the boy gain entrance to the mobile home.
Jennifer then says it was weird that Leigh was just lying there because he had just texted her. Leigh and Jennifer exchange a few more expletives before Jennifer says, “Oh my God,” and then a gunshot is heard. Seconds after the first gunshot sound, six more shots can be heard before the young boy shouts “run” a few times.
The recording ends with Leigh calling Jennifer an expletive and saying, “What now.”
Leigh was visibly disturbed when the recording was being played, shaking, crying and burying his face in his hands.
Bannock County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Erin Tognetti ended her closing argument by asking 6th District Magistrate Judge Scott Axline to bind both the felony first-degree murder charges and a third felony Leigh faced for intentionally shooting at an inhabited residence over to district court in preparation that the case goes to trial.
Leigh’s attorney, Bannock County Public Defender Dave Martinez, argued there was not sufficient evidence to say Leigh’s shooting of Hunt and Jennifer was premeditated and instead of sending the two felony first-degree murder charges to district court that Axline bind Leigh over on two counts of voluntary manslaughter and dismiss the third felony for intentionally firing at an inhabited residence.
Though Martinez got his way in that the third felony was dismissed, Axline sent the two felony first-degree murder charges to district court as the case heads toward a possible trial.
Axline then remanded Leigh back into the custody of the Bannock County Jail with the existing $1 million bond.