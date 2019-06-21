A Montana man was found dead in Lemhi County from an apparent hiking accident.
Micah Vest, 47, was reported missing around 11 a.m. The caller said Vest had gone hiking near Owl Creek Hot Springs but was a day late coming home, according to a news release.
A Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office deputy found Vest’s car on Salmon River Road. Law enforcement and Salmon Search and Rescue searched the area for two-and-a-half hours before finding Vest’s body near the hot springs. It took another six hours to remove the body due to the terrain.
The news release states a preliminary investigation found Vest likely died from a fall.