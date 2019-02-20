An Idaho Falls man arrested Sunday for attempting to rob a couple at gunpoint told police he was targeting them to steal drugs and money.
Eddie Walker, 28, was located and arrested after the victim fought him off. Police found evidence indicating Walker had been involved with drug dealing for a gang.
Walker admitted to police he was attempting to "lick" the victims, a slang term for robbing someone, and that he knew the victims had drugs in the house.
According to an Idaho Falls Police Department report, surveillance footage captured a man later identified as Walker entering the home of Caspian Shamel, 21, around 1:30 a.m. and pointing a shotgun at his girlfriend. The suspect was wearing a mask, white gloves, all black clothing and carrying a black trash bag. (The Post Register typically doesn't name crime victims but Shamel has identified himself to other media outlets and shared a video of the home invasion.)
Shamel entered the room, and Walker pointed the gun at him. Shamel grabbed the gun, and the two begin fighting. Walker dragged Shamel down a flight of stairs out of the camera's view, while Shamel's girlfriend ran into another room.
Shamel's girlfriend called police. When officers arrived, they saw Walker fleeing the scene, but did not yet know he was the suspect and checked the house first.
The victims told police Walker was the man who fled. Officers observed several scratches on Shamel's hands, arms and face, and a broken tooth. The report states both victims were stressed by what had happened, and Shamel was on an "adrenaline high."
While clearing the house, police found several items of drug paraphernalia and a bag containing 34 grams of marijuana. Police told the victims they would not be charged because of the circumstances of the search, but that they would collect and destroy the drugs and paraphernalia.
The officer asked Shamel why Walker would target him without knowing him. Shamel suggested Walker wanted to steal his electronics.
According to the report, a man named Jon Dale was seen in the video coming upstairs to see what was happening. There's a break in the video, then Shamel is at the top of the stairs with a pistol and an AR-15 rifle. Caspian told police he took Walker's shotgun and put it in a closet, and that Walker returned to demand it back.
In the video both Shamel and Walker threaten to call the police, then Shamel points the pistol at Walker and threatens to shoot him. Walker threatens to break the neck of the next person to point a gun at him. He flees after noticing police are arriving.
Police retrieved the shotgun and found it was loaded with five shells. Walker's mask and the plastic bag also were found at the house.
Dale, who was wanted for a warrant in Bingham County, attempted to flee, but was caught by police. Shamel told police Dale was a friend and was not present during the altercation, despite appearing in the video.
Police followed Walker's footprints back to his car, where he had fallen asleep. He had multiple scrapes on his head and face, and was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Police searched Walker's car, and found a loaded handgun, a knife and three safes. The largest safe had small holes, and the officer reported seeing bags inside, and smelled marijuana.
A handwritten note titled "Alpha Trap Original Blueprint" was also found in the car, according to the police report.
"It was a list of rules and guidelines for a 'secret society' that looked to be a gang and had terms that were connected to drugs, such as Ring Leader, Henchman, runners, product, licks, having 'burner' phones, snitching, and punishments for betrayal," the officer wrote in his report.
Walker told police he would only speak to them if he was allowed to see the video first. An officer described the contents of the video, but did not show it to Walker. Walker said he had been invited over and that five men had jumped him and beaten him. He denied threatening anyone with a gun.
Walker said he could talk more if the officer dropped the charges against him. The officer refused. The decision to charge a suspect with a crime is made by prosecutors, not police.
The officer said he was ending the interview and taking Walker to jail. Walker then admitted to entering the house and making gun threats, calling it a "lick." He said he had become involved with drug dealing and did not intend to shoot anyone.
Walker was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, burglary, punishable with up to 10 years in prison and aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with resisting or obstructing officers, punishable with up to a year in jail. His bond was set at $75,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 5 in Bonneville County Courthouse.