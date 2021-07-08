The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office announced the body of a man had been found in the Snake River at Freeman Park on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified by family members as 41-year-old Nicholas Fackrell. He had reportedly been homeless at the time of his death and he had been camping on the river bank.
The sheriff's office and fire department both responded after 5 p.m. An autopsy was performed in Ada County and results are pending.
"There is no indication of foul play at this time, however anyone who knows Mr. Fackrell or has information relating to this case is encouraged to contact Bonneville County Detectives through dispatch at 208-529-1200," Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell wrote in a news release.